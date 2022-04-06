Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Marc E. Odeneal, 30, of Kankakee, on April 3 and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon. According to a police report, at 3:44 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle in the center median that he hit a street sign on West Court and South Wall streets. Odeneal was asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle, according to police. When the officer instructed Odeneal to exit the vehicle, he reported noticing a pistol in plain view. Odeneal was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for driving never issued license. The officer also learned Odeneal had a revoked FOID and no conceal carry license. A Kankakee County judge set Odeneal’s bond at $75,000.
