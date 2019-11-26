Burglary
Bourbonnais police arrested Brandon M. Lautenschlager, 27, of Lafayette, Ind., on a charges of burglary, criminal damage and criminal trespass on Nov. 24. According to a report, officers responded to Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, at 4:05 a.m. for a report of an activated alarm. Lautenschlager is accused of breaking in, damaging the alarm system and breaking the glass of a case that displayed two Bibles. A judge set Lautenschlager’s bond at $10,000.
DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Kyra C. Tucker, 27, of Kankakee, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 23, according to a release. At 2:34 a.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed on Court Street at Schuyler Avenue, police report. The trooper stopped the vehicle and found Tucker showing signs of alcohol impairment, according to police.
Weapons
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Artura Ibarra, 19, of Champaign, on Nov. 21 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID, according to a release. At 10:09 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 307. The trooper stopped the vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9-mm handgun, police report.
