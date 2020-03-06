DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Jonathan T. Corbin, 34, of Lake Village, Ind., and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on March 4. According to a prosecutor, deputies were dispatched to Pembroke Township for the report of a suspicious vehicle on East 4750S Road. The deputies located a vehicle in a ditch at South 17500E Road. The deputies talked to the driver, Corbin. The deputies said Corbin showed signs of drug impairment. A judge released Corbin on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Kankakee police arrested Marie C. Jaffke, 44, of Kankakee, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol on March 3. According to a report, officers responded to the intersection of East Hickory Street and East Avenue for a reported train vs. vehicle crash on the nearby Canadian National railroad tracks. Jaffke drove her 2003 Kia Sorento around the downed gates and was struck by a southbound freight train. Officers located her and the vehicle on the 200 block of East Court Street.
