Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Jose A. Smith, 34, of Manteno, was arrested by Kankakee Police on Nov. 6 following a shooting in the 900 block of South Fifth Avenue.
The 25-year-old male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, Police Chief Frank Kosman said.
Smith was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
According to police, at 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the block. When they arrived, they found a van with a rear window shot out and the victim with gunshot wounds inside.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Smith was found standing outside of a residence and was identified as the person who shot the victim, according to police. A handgun was found in a nearby trash container, police say.
