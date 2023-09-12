DJ FILE - Crime
Ingram Publishing

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The mother of three children was arrested by Kankakee police Saturday after officers found two of the children alone in a vacant house in the 300 block of North Eighth Avenue.

Sebrina Leadingham, 25, of Kankakee, was arrested for a preliminary charge of child endangerment, according to a Kankakee police report.

Recommended for you