KANKAKEE — Demetrius D. Jones, 26, of Kankakee, was arrested Tuesday by Kankakee police and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and resisting police.
According to police, officers responded at 11:50 p.m. to a report of multiple shots fired in the 1900 block of Meadowview Avenue.
While responding, officers stopped a car driving in the area in which Jones was a passenger. Police say Jones struggled with officers, with one officer suffering a leg injury as a result.
The case remains under investigation.
— Daily Journal staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!