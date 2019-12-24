KANKAKEE — Willie D. Smith, of Kankakee, was arrested on Dec. 19 by Kankakee police and charged with home invasion, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.
According to Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, Smith was spotted by police riding a bicycle in the 200 block of North Hobbie Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Smith was known to be wanted on outstanding warrants.
Smith fled on foot into a home in 200 block of Hobbie Avenue where he broke out several windows, pushed a pregnant woman to the floor and tore out water pipes in the basement before being arrested, according to police reports.
Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson set Smith's bond at $125,000. Smith's next court date is Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!