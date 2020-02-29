Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Devon J. Williams, 19, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by Kankakee police on Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in a stabbing incident on Feb. 19.
That day, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Station and South Wall streets. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 21-year-old male, told police that he had been stabbed and was driving himself to a hospital.
The victim suffered a stab wound to his abdomen, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Laws said during Williams’ bond hearing on Friday.
Laws said the victim told police he went to a house on the 400 block of South Winfield to meet a female. He said two men, who were acquaintances of the female, attacked him.
It was during the attack that Williams pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, according to police reports.
Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson set Williams’ bond at $300,000.
Police continue looking for the other subject.
