KANKAKEE — Nigeria C. Brown, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with stabbing another man as they fought inside the Walgreens store located in the 200 block of West Court Street last week.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged the 33-year-old Brown with aggravated battery in a public place. A Kankakee County judge set Brown’s bond at $10,000.

Kankakee police said officers were called to the store on Nov. 15. The call was in reference to two men fighting inside the store near the pharmacy.

