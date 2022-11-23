KANKAKEE — Nigeria C. Brown, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with stabbing another man as they fought inside the Walgreens store located in the 200 block of West Court Street last week.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged the 33-year-old Brown with aggravated battery in a public place. A Kankakee County judge set Brown’s bond at $10,000.
Kankakee police said officers were called to the store on Nov. 15. The call was in reference to two men fighting inside the store near the pharmacy.
When officers arrived, they saw one man was on the floor and the other man was on top of him, Kankakee police said.
Both men were heavily bleeding from stab wounds, according to Kankakee police.
The man police determined to be the aggressor was identified as Brown, Kankakee police said.
Both men were hospitalized. Brown was taken into custody after he was released. It is unknown if the victim is still hospitalized, Kankakee police said.
The victim told police he vaguely knew Brown and that Brown passed him outside the store and yelled at him. The victim said he then went inside the store, and Brown followed him. A fight between the two ensued, according to Kankakee police.
The victim wrestled a knife away from Brown and stabbed Brown, according to Kankakee police. The motive is unknown as to why the attack occurred, police said.
They have had several calls in the past that involved Brown, Kankakee police said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.