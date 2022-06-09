PEMBROKE — Javonta L. Davis, 33, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s police Wednesday and charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier in the day in Pembroke Township.
According to sheriff’s police, deputies were dispatched to Pembroke Township at 7:30 a.m. after shots being fired at a motorist were reported.
Deputies located a scene upon arrival. As they were processing the scene, the suspected shooter, Davis, was observed driving a short distance away, police said.
Davis fled from the area but was stopped a short time later after a pursuit, according to police.
A firearm matching the description of the one used in the incident was located in the area, police said. The weapon was a Draco AK-47 pistol.
Police also charged Davis with unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of the firearm and aggravated fleeing police (more than 21 mph above the speed limit).
According to court records, Davis has open felony cases for domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, according to police. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The vehicle was hit by gunfire, police said.
Davis is currently confined at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, where he awaits his initial arraignment hearing.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
