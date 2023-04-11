Bret A Johnson photo

Bret A. Johnson

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — Bret A. Johnson, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by three law enforcement agencies after a chase in which he hit two Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department squads Friday.

Bradley police and Illinois State Police were involved as well.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 30-year-old Johnson with driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal damage to government supported property (two counts), resisting or obstructing a peace officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle (four counts) and retail thefts (three counts).

