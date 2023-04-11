...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
KANKAKEE — Bret A. Johnson, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by three law enforcement agencies after a chase in which he hit two Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department squads Friday.
Bradley police and Illinois State Police were involved as well.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 30-year-old Johnson with driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal damage to government supported property (two counts), resisting or obstructing a peace officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle (four counts) and retail thefts (three counts).
Johnson was wanted on 10 Kankakee County warrants and one from Iroquois County.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Johnson’s bond at $200,000.
Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reedy said officers responded to a retail theft at a jewelry store Friday in the 1600 block of Illinois Route 50 in Bradley.
The suspect, Johnson, stole two rings valued at more than $300, Reedy said.
Police had a description of the vehicle Johnson was driving and were able to locate it. Johnson fled in the vehicle, according to Reedy.
Johnson crashed his vehicle into a farm field. He then attempted to take another vehicle, but it did not start, Reedy said.
Johnson resisted arrest, wrestling and struggling with an officer, Reedy said.
Aside from the two sheriff’s squads, Johnson hit two other vehicles.
Johnson also was charged with two retail thefts that occurred at Bradley business on March 12 and March 13, according to court documents filed by the state’s attorney’s office.
Johnson stole in excess of $300 in merchandise from each business, according to the court records.
“This individual has been wreaking havoc throughout multiple Kankakee County communities as of late,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a release.
“I am thankful that our officers were able to get him into custody without anyone getting severely injured or killed.”
Johnson will have additional charges in regard to an on-going investigation on behalf of the Kankakee Police Department, Downey said in the release.
