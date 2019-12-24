KANKAKEE — Sergio Sandoval, of Chebanse, was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for a shooting that occurred Sunday.
Police say the 19-year-old shot at a vehicle that was occupied by two men in the area of the 400 block of South Osborn Avenue.
A Kankakee police officer on patrol nearby heard shots fired, according to Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Watson. Watson said officers stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Osborn.
When Sandoval got out of the vehicle, a live 9mm round fell from his clothing, according to court documents. Officers found a 9mm handgun during a search of the vehicle. A spent 9mm casing was found at the shooting scene.
Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson set Sandoval's bond at $500,000. Sandoval's next court date is Jan. 17.
