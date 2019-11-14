By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested three Kankakee men Wednesday shortly after a shooting near South Harrison Avenue and East Bourbonnais Street.
Dequan L. Pope, 21, Darius K. Samuel, 24, and Ryan N. Simington Sr., 25, were arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online booking records.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Wednesday his office will review the reports before filing formal charges today or Friday.
According to Police Chief Frank Kosman, the shooting occurred about 2 p.m. and the shots came from a black SUV, which officers stopped northbound on Harrison.
The three men were taken into custody and two firearms were found in the SUV.
The shooting occurred the day after a town hall meeting hosted by Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong discussed the trouble with gun violence in the city. Drawing 70 people, the meeting was in response to several gang-related shootings that have raised safety concerns by residents and Kankakee school district officials.
Anyone with information or witnessed Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3321
