KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a report of two men posing as electrical service employees to victimize a homeowner in the 900 block of West Walnut Street on Monday.
According to police, at 3:30 p.m., the men told the resident they were there to check the service after a power line went down.
One man accompanied the resident to the basement while the other subject went through dresser drawers in the bedroom. They also asked for change for a large bill in an attempt to find out if the resident kept cash on hand.
The subjects were seen leaving in a white pickup truck.
Police call this a ruse burglary where the offenders use distraction techniques to lure homeowners outside of their residence. After the homeowner is outside and distracted, other individuals enter the home, typically targeting cash, jewelry, or other items of value.
Police advise do not allow uninvited contractors into your home, demand to see IDs from utility workers, and call the police if at all suspicious.
Also on Monday, Manteno police issued a release about a similar incident that occurred on Saturday.
At 3:15 p.m., a burglary occurred in the 100 Block of Sectionline Road. Police said a male subject wearing green pants and shirt posed as a ComEd worker looking to shut the power off.
While the elderly resident went into the basement with the subject, another subject entered the residence and stole jewelry. Police obtained a picture of the suspect vehicle, a white pickup truck, as it left Manteno northbound on Interstate 57.
If anyone has any information or video from the area in that time frame, please contact the Manteno police at 815-929-4801.
