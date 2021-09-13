Crime - handcuff.jpg

FRANKFORT — Four men with ties to Kankakee, Cabery and Watseka were arrested Thursday, Sept. 9, in Will County by Frankfort police.

Each man was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property for attempting to steal catalytic converters, according to a news release.

Arrested were Dustin M. Behrends, 24, Cabery; Christian M. Miller-Grobe, 25, Kankakee; Shawn P. Morgan, 21, Watseka, and Johnathon J. Schill, 22, Watseka.

According to police, at 5:47 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a burglary in progress at Terry’s RV, 20450 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort. Responding officers apprehended the four men that were fleeing the area, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects stole several catalytic converters off vehicles parked on the lot, police said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the case.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.