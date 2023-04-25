Cops

KANKAKEE — A Manteno man, who was arrested during the weekend after Bradley police said he wielded a knife, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to land.

Bradley police were called at 8:20 p.m. Friday about a man with a knife threatening security at a carnival in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall.

Thomas J. Wood III, 31, ran when police arrived, according to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney.

