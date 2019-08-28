BRADLEY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested for attempting to pass a forged check at the Bradley branch of Midland States Bank on Aug. 14.
Karen L. McCoy, 42, of Langhorne, Pa., was charged with three counts of forgery, one count of identity theft and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. A judge set McCoy’s bond at $100,000 on Aug. 16.
According to reports, Bradley investigators were called to Midland’s Bradley branch on Kinzie Avenue when McCoy tried to cash a $1,000 check using personal information of a Bourbonnais woman. The victim had reported items stolen during a smash and grab robbery in Manteno on July 15.
The check McCoy used was stolen from a woman in Hinsdale.
Investigators called Bourbonnais police after learning McCoy did the same thing at Midland’s Bourbonnais branch on South Main Street. She was successful in cashing a $1,000 check via the drive thru. The check was also from the account of the victim from Hinsdale.
McCoy told investigators she met three men in the Philadelphia, Pa., area. They offered her heroin and a chance to make money if she agreed to go with them.
She said after she got in their vehicle they gave her a drink that she believed was spiked because she fell asleep. When she woke, they were in the Chicago area. They stayed in a hotel near an airport, she said.
McCoy said the men had her attempt to cash checks at banks in the Chicago area. The men were in another vehicle and in communication with her.
When they were not successful on Aug. 14, they traveled to Kankakee County.
McCoy gave investigators descriptions of the three men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!