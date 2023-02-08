...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest gales to 45 kt with a few storm force gusts
possible and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet
possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Jahees R. Roby, 20, of Pembroke Township, Monday on charges relating to a vehicle that was shot at in September 2022.
Roby was charged with the felony of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
According to a sheriff’s police report, Roby and another man are accused of shooting at a vehicle heading west on South 2500E Road near South 13000E Road on Sept. 2, 2022.
The driver of that vehicle had been visiting a friend who lived in that area, according to sheriff’s deputies. The friend told deputies he saw two men shooting at the victim’s vehicle, the report said.
A witness told police the two men got out of their vehicle at the intersection of 2500E Road and 13000S Road and both fired weapons at the victim’s vehicle. The witness located spent shell casings in the intersection, police said.
Deputies recovered eight 9mm shell casings and eight .22 caliber shell casings, the report said.
A Kankakee County judge set Roby’s bond at $100,000.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.