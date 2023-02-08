Cops

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Jahees R. Roby, 20, of Pembroke Township, Monday on charges relating to a vehicle that was shot at in September 2022.

Roby was charged with the felony of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

