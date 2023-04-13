Courts

KANKAKEE — A Pembroke Township man has been found guilty of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a 2020 accident which caused the death of a 75-year-old St. Anne woman.

Martez L. Moore, 33, of Pembroke Township, was found guilty last week of aggravated driving under the influence that caused the death of a person and reckless homicide in a Dec. 30, 2020, crash that killed Betty Becker, 75, of St. Anne.

Becker was the passenger in a van driven by her husband, Frederick W. Becker, 74, of St. Anne. Becker was attempting to get onto Sandbar Road.

