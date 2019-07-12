Jeff Bonty
KANKAKEE — A Pembroke Township man wanted for attempted murder in Newton County, Ind., waived his right to extradition on Monday in Kankakee County Court.
Demiah L. Wright, 36, was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff’s police on July 5.
According to Newton County court documents, Wright is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness.
A Newton County judge issued a no bond warrant for Wright’s arrest.
Wright is one of three men charged in the Nov. 11, 2018, shooting of a man at Ten Oaks Mobile Home Park in Lincoln Township, located six miles east of Lake Village.
The victim was the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a home.
Investigators said he had been shot prior to the crash.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Alomandos T. Hawkins, 36, of Pembroke, was arrested on the same charges in May.
A judge set his bond at $75,000. His next court date is today.
Milton J. Sykes Jr., 39, of Pembroke, was arrested in November 2018. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.
