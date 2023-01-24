...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts will likely ease after 12
PM as snowfall rates diminish and temperatures warm above
freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
KANKAKEE — A 46-year-old male pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run accident Jan. 6 in Pembroke Township died last week at a Chicago hospital, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials are not releasing the victim’s identity since the investigation is ongoing.
At 8:20 p.m., Jan. 6, deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The vehicle that hit the man drove away from the scene.
Witnesses in the area described the vehicle as a dark-colored car — possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The offending vehicle is believed to have extensive front-end damage, particularly in the grill area, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s release said.
The victim was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway when he was hit, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the accident should call CrimeStoppers 815-932-7463. The caller remains anonymous and could receive a cash reward. A $500 cash reward has been offered.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
