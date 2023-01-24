Cops

KANKAKEE — A 46-year-old male pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run accident Jan. 6 in Pembroke Township died last week at a Chicago hospital, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials are not releasing the victim’s identity since the investigation is ongoing.

At 8:20 p.m., Jan. 6, deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The vehicle that hit the man drove away from the scene.



