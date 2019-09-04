KANKAKEE — A man and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were shot as they were on the front porch of a home in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue on Aug. 31.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the shooting occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m.
The victims, both 25 years old, suffered injuries to their lower bodies. They were taken to local hospital for treatment.
An unknown offender or offenders fired on the pair from across the street.
The case remains under investigation.
