Jacqueline Bertrand photo

Jacqueline Bertrand

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — Jacqueline Bertrand, of Bradley, faces multiple charges that include threatening to kill a Kankakee County probation officer and threatening to blow up multiple Kankakee County probation vehicles.

On Friday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe charged the 26-year-old Bertrand with 12 counts during her bond hearing before Kankakee County Judge William Dickenson.

The charges include five felony counts for disorderly conduct, two counts for felony threatening a public official, one felony count for communication with a witness and four misdemeanor counts for unlawful violation of an order of protection.

