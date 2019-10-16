KANKAKEE — Kiara D. Allen, of Kankakee, has been charged for her role in the armed robbery of the T-Mobile store located in Bradley on Oct. 11.
The 29-year-old Allen was charged with armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint, according to an information document filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. The sentencing guideline ranges from six to 30 years with additional time possible for the use of a firearm during the robbery.
Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Allen’s bond at $250,000 on Tuesday.
Investigators still are looking for the other suspects.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer, Allen was one of four people in a Chevrolet Impala that tried to elude police during a chase through Bradley and Kankakee. The other three occupants were men.
Hamer said two men entered the store located in the 2000 block of Illinois Route 50, and tied up two employees and a customer.
Both suspects had guns, Hamer said.
They got away with an undetermined amount of Apple phones and watches.
According to a Bradley police report, one of the stolen phones was on and officers were told by dispatchers the location of the vehicle.
The car crashed at the intersection of Hobbie Avenue and Fair Street in Kankakee. Two occupants, a man and a woman, later identified as Allen, fled on foot into Mound Grove Cemetery.
Reading from a report, Hamer said officers found Allen hiding behind a tombstone. She said she had been sleeping there.
Allen told investigators the man driving the car jumped out and she took over driving.
Although she did not go into the store, Allen is being charged under accountability, which means that some legal rule or rules exist under which a theory or claim can be made to find one liable in culpable in a criminal matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!