KENTLAND, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the shooting of a Newton County (Indiana) prisoner by a police officer Wednesday.
According to a press release from Indiana State Police, Newton County jail deputies were transporting Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, Ind., from Iroquois County Jail in Watseka. Lopez was being extradited on an active Newton County warrant.
Upon arrival at the Newton County jail at approximately 10:30 a.m., Lopez escaped from the transport vehicle, according to the state police release.
On- and off-duty officers from around the area responded and set up a perimeter to begin searching, police said.
At approximately 1 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers located Lopez in an apartment in the 700 block of East Lincoln Street in Kentland, the release said.
Officers safely evacuated the residence and set up a perimeter around the apartment building, according to the press release.
Further investigation revealed Lopez obtained a firearm at some point after he escaped and made entry into an apartment, Indiana State Police said. Jasper County STS (Sheriff’s Tactical Squad) was contacted.
Once Jasper County STS arrived on scene, they began negotiations with Lopez, the release said.
Shortly after the arrival, multiple shots were fired by Lopez from inside the apartment toward officers, according to the press release. It said a member of the Jasper County STS returned fire, striking Lopez.
Lopez then surrendered to officers, who immediately began to render medical aid, the press release said. Lopez was transported to a South Bend area hospital by a Lifeline helicopter, according to police.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post are leading the investigation into the shooting and the escape of Lopez, according to the press release.
Once the criminal investigation is complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Newton County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
