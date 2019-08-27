ST. ANNE — Upon further investigation by Illinois State Police District 21, the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal head-on crash on Illinois Route 1 south of St. Anne earlier this month has been found at fault.
Jose A. Meija, 34, of St. Anne, was operating a 2015 Ram pickup truck southbound on Route 1 at 5700S Road at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Jemel R. Armstrong, of Country Club Hills, and his passenger, 18-year-old Meoria M. Avant, of Momence, were traveling northbound in a 2003 Buick at the same location, according to state police.
The pickup crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the car.
The crash claimed the life of Avant.
Meija was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Preliminary statements and the crash investigation do indicate a head-on crash, of which Mejia was at fault, according to state police.
The 20-year-old Armstrong was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to talk with Armstrong last week.
Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said a ticket issued to Armstrong for improper lane usage the night of the crash will be dismissed.
