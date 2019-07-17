KANKAKEE — A second person was arrested in a fatal accident involving two off-road vehicles in Pembroke Township on Sunday.
Keith D. Galloway, of Kankakee, was charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injuries and one misdemeanor count of failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death.
The 68-year-old Galloway appeared before Judge William Dickenson on Tuesday. Dickenson set bond at $75,000. Galloway’s next court date is Aug. 19. Galloway said he was going to hire a private attorney.
Patrick O’Connor, 67, of Kankakee, died as a result of injuries he sustained when the utility terrain vehicle he was a passenger on collided with Galloway’s all terrain vehicle and rolled over. The utility terrain vehicle was operated by Boris A. Ruel Jr., of Bradley.
The 67-year-old O’Connor was pronounced dead at 8:17 p.m. at Riverside Medical Center emergency room, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.
The preliminary autopsy report showed O’Connor died of massive injuries from a motor vehicle mishap. Gessner said a final cause of death is pending toxicology results.
The 65-year-old Ruel was cited by Kankakee County Sheriff’s police for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed, operating a non-highway vehicle on a roadway, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper traffic lane usage and transporting or carrying alcohol or liquor.
Ruel remains hospitalized with serious injuries. He has a court date of Aug. 15 when he is scheduled to be arraigned.
The accident occurred near South 15452E Road and East 6000S Road. A passerby called 911 about the crash.
According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson, Galloway told investigators he knows he was in an accident but doesn’t know who he hit. He had no recollection because he suffered head trauma. He drove himself to Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
Both vehicles were impounded by sheriff’s investigators, Gunderson said.
The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.
