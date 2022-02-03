KANKAKEE — Nancy Rish was resentenced Tuesday for her part in the murder of Kankakee businessman Stephen B. Small in September 1987.
In an agreed sentence between the attorney general’s office and Rish’s attorneys, she was sentenced to 70 years for the murder of Small and 30 years for aggravated kidnapping. The victim’s family did not object to the new sentencing, the AG’s office said.
Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio read from the agreed sentence that both counts will be served concurrently and at 50 percent, meaning Rish would get credit for each day she serves.
According to the order, Rish is being sentenced under the laws in effect when these crimes occurred in 1987.
Upon her release, Rish will be on parole for three years.
“I assure you my words come from my heart,” Rish said before being sentenced. “My heart goes out to the Small family for their sorrow, pain and their loss. They have my heartfelt apology.
“That was the most horrendous day of my life. There is nothing I can do to take it back. I did not knowingly participate in the murder of Mr. Small. However, I do know I am responsible for my actions. For every action, there is a reaction.”
The 60-year-old Rish was originally sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole and aggravated kidnapping in December 1988.
Those sentences were vacated during Tuesday’s meeting, which took place via video conferencing.
Margaret Byrne, one of Rish’s attorneys, said Tuesday Rish had been in custody since her arrest on Sept. 4, 1987.
“Nancy has been incarcerated for 12,570 days, your honor. She has been in jail for 34 years and five months,” Byrne said during the hearing. “She has already served 30 years for aggravated kidnapping.”
Byrne and attorney Steven Becker have represented Rish for several years.
“The way Nancy has conducted herself for 34 years and five months shows she is not a cruel person,” they said in a statement. “She has used these many years to help others, to urge other women to go to school, to go to church, to get training, and to avail themselves of the programming that is available. Despite being convicted of a heinous crime she did not knowingly commit, she has not given up, she has not wasted these years, she has tried to use them for good.”
They said they were informed by the Attorney General’s office that Stephen Small’s family did not object to the sentence.
When asked if Rish would be released soon, her attorneys said they were not certain. Those decisions lie with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Decision reversed
The Illinois Third Appellate Court reversed a Kankakee County circuit judge’s decision to dismiss Nancy Rish’s petition to be resentenced for her role in the 1987 murder.
A three-judge panel made the ruling, according to her attorneys, Steven Becker and Margaret Byrne.
Rish’s then-boyfriend, Danny Edwards, kidnapped Small and buried him in a box to extort money from his family. There was inadequate ventilation that caused Small to suffocate.
Edwards was convicted and sentenced to death for kidnapping and murder. His sentence was commuted to life when the death penalty was abolished by then-Gov. George Ryan.
Rish argued in her 2019 appeal to be resentenced that Edwards abused her and her son and threatened to kill them if she did not aid his plan.
Rish has maintained she did not know what Edwards was doing and she just drove him to different places.
Edwards later said Rish did not know anything about what he had planned.
According to court documents, Rish was not arguing her murder conviction but rather that her life sentence should be reduced.
The appellate court said in its ruling Rish’s petition for relief from judgment based on the new domestic violence amendment that the allegations of domestic violence were of such a conclusive character as to likely change the sentence imposed by the original trial court.
The three-judge panel ordered the removal of Judge Michael Sabol on remand, finding that he improperly prejudged the merits of the case on a motion to dismiss, which is not permissible.
