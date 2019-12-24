KANKAKEE — Murder charges have been added to a woman accused of hitting a man with a vehicle in Kankakee last week.
Debbie L. Rivera, 29, of Kankakee, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 20 death of Anthony McCollum, 27, of Kankakee. They were added to felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless homicide.
The sentencing range for a murder conviction is 20 to 60 years in prison, and an aggravated DUI sentencing carries three to 14 years.
Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson set Rivera’s bond at $2 million.
Her bond was first set at $300,000 on Saturday for the original aggravated DUI and reckless homicide charges.
State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the murder charges were added Monday because of new evidence.
Rowe said McCollum was driving a vehicle in which Rivera was the front passenger seat. There were two other people in the back seat.
There was a domestic incident in which McCollum and Rivera exchanged blows. McCollum then pulled into the north alley in the 1400 block of East Court Street after midnight and both he and Rivera exited the vehicle.
Rowe said Rivera got into her own vehicle and drove around the block. She turned westbound into the alley. Driving at a high rate of speed, witnesses said Rivera aimed the vehicle at McCollum and hit him, Rowe said.
The impact threw McCollum 50 feet and he was pronounced dead at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
Rowe said it is not clear what the relationship is between Rivera and McCollum.
Rivera’s next court date is Jan. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!