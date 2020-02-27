Police in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Manteno and Monee are investigating smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred at businesses in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The incidents appear to be related, officials from Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee and Manteno said. The first incident occurred at Monee in Will County.
Manteno Detective Sean Prophet said the suspect got away with around $1,000 worth of Newport cigarettes and Dutch cigars from the South Creek MinitMart in the 100 block of South Creek.
The suspects were in two vehicles that entered the parking lot at 2:37 a.m. and left two minutes later. Prophet said it appeared there were six suspects who entered the building.
Bourbonnais Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said Liquor World and Five Star Vapes and Tobacco, both located in the North Convent Street, were burglarized of an undisclosed amount of alcohol and cigarettes.
Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman said at about 3:10 a.m., a patrol officer found the shattered glass door of a business located on the 100 block of West Court Street. Upon checking, he saw an occupied gray vehicle parked nearby.
When he approached the vehicle, it sped away. He and other officers checked the building and found that it had been burglarized and an undetermined amount of merchandise had been taken.
The suspects also burglarized a business on Kinzie Avenue in Bradley.
