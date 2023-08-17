Multiple people shot in Watseka Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 17, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATSEKA — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Watseka's west side.There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.According to a press release, at 12:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of West North Street in regards to a shooting victim.Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims.The shooter is in police custody, the release said.Police are asking people to stay away from the scene so officers can continue their investigation.Police officials would not give any information about the victims nor the injuries since this is an active investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you