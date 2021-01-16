KANKAKEE — Five people were hospitalized following a shooting early Saturday morning at a home in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue.
Four men between the ages of 25 and 37 and a 26-year-old woman were shot, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman.
One of the injured has been identified as a possible suspect, Kosman said.
Kosman said there were serious injuries to some of the victims.
“I cannot say anything regarding where they are being treated or transferred to,” Kosman said in a statement to the Daily Journal.
“The facts known so far indicate there was an exchange of gunfire, but it is all under investigation at this time.”
According to Kosman, at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted by the department's shots fired system to the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found three subjects with gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals.
Two other subjects with gunshot wounds were taken by other individuals to area hospitals.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a party was being held in the residence when one attendee started shooting for a reason that police say is yet to be determined.
Technology helps police
The ShotSpotter shots fired system went live in November via a $48,000 grant from the company.
City officials are using the system to cut down on armed violence in the city.
The system helps pinpoint where shots are fired.
It cuts down the time it takes officers to respond to the area where the shots were fired.
Officers are able to respond to a shots fired scene within 3 to 4 minutes. Prior to the system, responding time was between 7 and 8 minutes.
