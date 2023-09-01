KANKAKEE — Keyonna M. Deckert, who was charged with the death of her 14-month-old son in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison in Kankakee County court.

The 27-year-old Deckert, and her then-boyfriend, Dean Williams, were each charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child in the Nov. 25, 2018, death of her son, Keon B. Brown.

The couple said they found Keon unresponsive in the room they were staying in at the Fairview Courts Motel on the morning of Nov. 25, according to police.

