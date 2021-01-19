Jim Rowe's Facebook statement

Jim Rowe, Kankakee County State's Attorney

Why did the Prisoner Review Board the St of Illinois (PRB) parole a man who is alleged to have shot a woman and two babies last night in the city of Kankakee? Why was his parole not revoked after being charged with additional felony offenses last year? Why was he released after his first parole violation?

The public record indicates that the individual was sentenced to prison in 2011 on a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (in other words, he was convicted of shooting someone); IDOC released him on parole; he violated that parole most recently in August, 2019; was taken back into IDOC custody and again paroled by the PRB only 60 days later; was charged in Kankakee County with burglary and theft (Feb., 2020) and battery (Mar., 2020) while on parole (those cases remain pending); and yet IDOC and its PRB did not violate his parole - instead he was allowed to remain a free man.

IDOC released a convicted shooter back into our community on parole who failed to abide by the terms of parole in the first place, and did nothing when he was charged with additional crimes, a class 2 felony (burglary), a class 4 felony (theft) and a crime of violence (battery). Now, he is alleged to have shot a woman and her two babies. Not to mention, he was wanted on a warrant out of the State of Washington this entire time for a domestic-violence related offense (extraditable only in surrounding states).

Prisoner Review Board the St of Illinois - PLEASE EXPLAIN this decision to the people of Kankakee County. We have had 8 people shot in the City of Kankakee in less than 48 hours and we deserve answers. Fix this revolving door of parolees or come help clean up the blood in our streets.

This is unacceptable. This is not public safety. This is not justice. Why are parolees not taken back into custody when they are charged with new felony offenses while on parole??? Are we more worried about the cost of incarcerating known shooters than we are babies being shot? Pick a side and fix this broken parole system.

This man should have been in the Illinois Department of Corrections. These babies should have never been shot. Thank God for His mercy that they are still alive.

If the laws need to be changed - change them. If the policies need to be amended - amend them. But damn it, do something.

https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/prb/Pages/prboverview.aspx

Required disclaimer: The name of the suspect has been purposely withheld; all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An arrest is not evidence of guilt.