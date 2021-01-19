KANKAKEE — A mother and her two children were shot Monday night after they got out of their vehicle in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street in Kankakee.
The mother is 29 years old and her children are 7 and 8 years old.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said all three are expected to survive.
Police arrested Fyance D. Dawson, 30, of Kankakee, and Talisha T. Wade, 26, of Bourbonnais. Both are being held at Jerome Combs Detention Center. They are expected to be in court for setting their bonds on Tuesday afternoon.
Dawson is on parole, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for a 2011 arrest and was sentenced to eight years, according to court records. State sentencing guidelines required he serve 85 percent of the sentence. He was given credit for time served from Oct. 6, 2011, to June 4, 2013.
Dawson was arrested twice in 2020, according to records. In February, he was charged with felony burglary. His original bond of $100,000 was reduced to $40,000 by a judge in March. He paid the required 10 percent and was released.
On Jan. 11, a DOC probation officer filed a violation report during Dawson’s last court date.
Dawson also was arrested for a misdemeanor battery last year.
His next court date for both cases is Feb. 26.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe questioned the Illinois Prison Review Board and the IDOC in a lengthy post on his Facebook page Monday afternoon.
“Why did the Prison Review Board of the State of Illinois (PRB) parole a man who is alleged to have shot a woman and two babies last night in the city of Kankakee? Why was his parole not revoked after being charged with additional felony offenses last year? Why was he released after his first parole violation?”
Heard gunshots
Monday’s shooting occurred at 10:10 p.m., Kosman said.
Officers responded to hearing gunshots in the 200 block of West Chestnut.
The 29-year-old woman advised officers that a male subject approached and started shooting at her and her children as they were exiting their car in the parking lot.
According to police, an officer stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area without its headlights off. Dawson, who was a passenger, ran from the vehicle but was apprehended, according to police. Police say Wade was the driver of the vehicle.
Monday’s shooting was the second shooting in three days in which multiple people were shot.
“That is something we are investigating and still under review,” Kosman replied when asked if the shootings were related.
Early Saturday morning, five people were shot inside a home in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue.
Kosman said they believe one of the five victims is the possible shooter.
At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted to gunshots fired in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue.
Upon arrival, they found three people who had been shot. Two others had been transported to local hospitals by other individuals.
The victims were four men between the ages of 25 and 37 and a 26-year-old woman.
Three of the victims suffered serious wounds. Two were transferred to hospitals in the Chicago area.
