JOLIET — A Will County Circuit judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case against an Orland Park man charged with reckless homicide in a 2017 two-vehicle crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in rural Beecher.
The decision came on the third day of deliberations by jurors.
Sean Woulfe, 27, is charged in connection with the July 24, 2017, crash in Beecher that claimed the lives of Lindsey Schmidt, her unborn child, and her three sons. Woulfe is out on bond.
According to investigators, Woulfe was driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Corning Road and Yates Avenue near Beecher and crashed into Schmidt’s Subaru Outback.
Schmidt, who was four months pregnant, and her 1-year-old son, Kaleb, died instantly. Schmidt’s 4-year-old son, Weston, died the following day, and her 6-year-old son, Owen, died two days later at Comers Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
According a report by the Chicago Tribune, Will County Judge Daniel Rippy had the jury return to the Joliet courthouse Wednesday. The jury deliberated for about seven hours Monday and eight hours on Tuesday.
Just after noon Wednesday, jurors advised Rippy they remained deadlocked.
In a note from the jury on Tuesday, they said 11 jurors were voting in favor of a guilty verdict and one juror said not guilty.
Woulfe’s attorney, George Lenard, requested motions for a mistrial twice Wednesday but both motions were denied, according to the Tribune story. Lenard had requested motions for a mistrial one day earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.