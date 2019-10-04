KANKAKEE — A Missouri man arrested on burglary and weapons charges in August 2018 will spend the next seven years in an Illinois prison.
Jahquise T. Webb, of Kansas City, Mo., agreed to plead guilty to possession of stolen firearms and burglary on Sept. 23. The 22-year-old Webb was accused of the burglary of a cellphone store in Bourbonnais on Aug. 18, 2018.
On Aug. 24, 2018, Webb was arrested in Kankakee when the Dodge Durango he was driving failed to stop for a red light. During a search of the vehicle by Kankakee police’s Gang Enforcement Tactical Unit, two loaded handguns were recovered. The two guns were on a list of 32 weapons taken from Frontier Justice in Kansas City, Kan.
Webb is believed to have been one of two people involved in the Aug. 18, 2018, burglary of the store located in Wyandotte County, Kan., which is across the state line from Kansas City, Mo. An arrest warrant from Wyandotte County charged Webb with burglary, theft of firearms and criminal trespass.
Video from the Frontier Justice robbery showed two subjects fleeing in a white Durango with Missouri license plates.
The Durango was identified by Bourbonnais police as a vehicle seen in surveillance video about the time of the burglary of the Bourbonnais cellphone store.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Webb still faces charges in Kansas.
