WILMINGTON — A 13-year-old Wilmington girl reported missing Wednesday was found safe later in Ohio after police discovered her in a pickup truck of a man she had talked to online.
The man was arrested by Ohio Highway Patrol Wednesday night.
The girl's stepfather called police at about 6 p.m. after the teen had sent a text message to family members that she was going to be leaving, Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold said via a press release.
The teen had left her home earlier after babysitting her younger brothers. She was last seen near St. Rose Church on Kankakee Street at about 5 p.m.
Arnold said the girl's mother started looking into communication records and investigators were able to determine the girl had been speaking with a person from Ohio. Investigators were able to learn more about the man.
Information about the girl as a runway was posted on statewide and nationwide systems used to alert law enforcement agencies.
Will County dispatchers were able to pinpoint the man's location.
Ohio Highway Patrol located the vehicle just over the Ohio state line on U.S. Route 30. The vehicle was stopped and the girl was found uninjured.
The investigation continues and charges are expected to be filed.
