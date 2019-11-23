MILFORD — Olan E. Morris III was arrested after firefighters found him sitting on a bed holding a shotgun as they entered his rural Milford home to battle a blaze Thursday.
According to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s office, the Milford Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1900 block of East 1100N Road.
When they arrived, firefighters reported they observed flames coming from the second story and began battling the blaze when they encountered Morris, 33, in a first-floor bedroom armed with a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien said Morris appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.
The firefighters backed away and waited for police to arrive. Officers safely removed Morris, who was arrested on charges of residential arson and possession of methamphetamine. Judge James B. Kinzer set Morris’ bond at $150,000. His next court appearance is Dec. 10.
The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
