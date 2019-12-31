KANKAKEE — Police are searching for two men who robbed Plaza Liquors in the 1600 block of East Court Street at 11 p.m. Monday in Kankakee.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the men were wearing masks and brandished guns. They demanded money from the cash register, which they were given.
The suspects fled in a vehicle, which a Bradley police officer attempted to stop. The vehicle was pursued to Hopkins Park. The pursuit ended after officers lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle was later located unoccupied in Pembroke Township. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7473.
