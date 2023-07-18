That message from a community meeting Sunday in Kankakee High School’s gymnasium came across loud and clear.
The meeting was scheduled last week after Kankakee High School student Kimoni Franks was shot and killed while walking back to his home with his brother from a convenience store on the city’s north side.
Syncere L. Prince, of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with killing Franks, who would have been a junior this coming school year.
Kankakee School Superintendent Generva Walters held up seven sheets of paper during the meeting. The seven sheets were filled with the names of students who had suffered from trauma or violence.
The list started in 2015; Kimoni Franks’ was the 78th entry to the list.
“This document has to stop,” Walters said. “I don’t think people understand the number of lives that have been changed by violence.”
Walters was one of nine speakers who addressed the audience.
They represented the city of Kankakee, the school district, City Life Youth For Christ, Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United and People Helping People.
RECENT SHOOTINGS
July 11’s fatal shooting was the second this month in which a Kankakee school student was the victim.
A 14-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries July 7 after he was shot in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue.
During the weekend, a man and a woman were shot in separate incidents.
Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said from January through June, 14 people have been shot. That figure represents the same number in the first six months of 2022.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he had many emotions — anger, sadness, hope and pride.
“We don’t want to hear about another youth shot or killed,” he said to the children in attendance. “I don’t want to see you in 30 to 40 years talking about another student shot. We want to see you in [this gym] for basketball games.”
Children from babies to high school-age made up some 25% of the about 100 people who attended Sunday’s meeting.
Curtis said the number of shots fired calls Kankakee police have responded to have decreased from 774 in 2021 to 519 in 2022.
The city is on track to cut that figure to 250 this year, he said.
However, he pointed out there has been a rise in violence since Memorial Day.
SPEAK UP
Several of the speakers emphasized that people — young and old — need to speak up.
“We don’t talk about this. We need to speak up to help our community. Call me, I will; speak up,” Michael Prude said.
He is an alderman for the 1st Ward and works for the school district.
“I care about our kids. I care about Kankakee,” Prude said.
Aaron Clark works with youth at Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ and as director and youth violence prevention coordinator for Kankakee School District 111.
“It’s been a really hard week,” Clark said. “We are fighting for our community now. Our young people are in a fight every day.”
Walters closed the meeting saying the time is now to turn things around.
“You can be on board,” she said. “If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way.”