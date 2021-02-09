MANTENO — Manteno police arrested Alexas J. Morton, 35, of Manteno, and charged her with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Saturday.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched at 7:11 p.m. to a report of possible shots fired in the 800 block of Marble Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found Morton outside near a porch. They found a handgun which had been fired.
Morton said she went to the house to confront a man she is in a relationship with.
The man told police he was in the garage working on a snowblower when he heard a gunshot. He said he walked out of the garage and saw Morton standing outside the house.
There were three other people at the house at the time.
The man told police he had previously given Morton the gun she used.
On Monday, a Kankakee County judge set Morton’s bond at $25,000.
