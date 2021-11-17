Josh R. Morales booking pic

KANKAKEE — Manteno police arrested a Bourbonnais man Monday on several charges and a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in Kankakee County Drug Court last month.

Josh R. Morales, 28, Bourbonnais, entered drug court in September after he agreed to plead guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Drug court is a program that allows a defendant, with the consent of the prosecution, to expedite his or her criminal case and requires successful completion of the program as part of the agreement, according to the state statute.

Morales will appear for a hearing on Friday to revoke his probation based on the recent charges.

Morales was also charged Tuesday with an aggravated domestic battery stemming from a Oct. 23 incident and felony escape from a police officer on Nov. 9.

Morales was taken into custody Monday, according to police.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Morales’ bond at $200,000.

Standoff

In June, police say, Morales barricaded himself in a home in Oak Creek Estates Mobile Home Park in Bourbonnais Township as police from several agencies were attempting to serve a search warrant.

The eight-hour standoff ended when officers used a military vehicle to knock down the door to the home and took Morales into custody without incident, according to police.

The search warrant stemmed from state police investigators receiving information in April that Morales was involved in criminal activity, according to police.

Morales was charged with possession of a stolen license plate and resisting arrest.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.