...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting greater than 50 mph expected. A
few gusts near 60 mph possible mid to late afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles,
especially on north-south oriented roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
URBANA — A Manteno man was sentenced Monday to seven years, three months in federal prison for the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Mark C. Devries, 43, was arrested in September 2021 after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with child pornography crimes committed in May through August 2018. Devries has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm also imposed a 10-year term of parole. Devries pleaded guilty in November 2021 to the three-count indictment.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Field Offices in Springfield, Illinois, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson represented the government in this prosecution.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the project is a collaboration of federal, state, and local resources.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
