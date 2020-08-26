Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — Manteno police arrested Edward T. Dantzler, 28, of Manteno, and charged him with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal damage to property.
According to police, officers were conducting foot patrol on Aug. 20 when they located a broken window at a business on West First Street. They were able to identify Dantzler through the businesses’ video surveillance system.
Police executed a search warrant at Dantzler’s residence on Monday. They recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, a loaded Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic, a box of ammunition as well as clothes he was wearing in the video, according to police.
A judge set Dantzler’s bond at $75,000.
