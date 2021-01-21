KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $10 million for Fyance D. Dawson, of Kankakee, who was arrested on charges that he shot a mother and two of her four children Monday night.
The 30-year-old Dawson is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a gun by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during Wednesday’s bond hearing that the shooting was related to a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee. Five people were shot, with three suffering serious injuries.
Kankakee police said they believe one of the five is the shooter. The shooting remains under investigation.
Rowe told the court on Wednesday that Dawson was acquainted with one of the victims of Saturday’s shooting. As he presented information and evidence, Rowe said Monday’s shooting was an act of revenge by Dawson.
Dawson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman who told police that Dawson was in possession of two firearms, a .38 caliber revolver and a 9-mm semi automatic, according to court records.
Rowe said that Dawson recognized a vehicle in which a relative of one of Saturday’s shooting victims was driving and instructed the driver to follow the vehicle. Dawson had her stop a block away on Washington Avenue, Rowe said.
Dawson walked up to the vehicle and opened fire on the mother and her four children as they exited the vehicle in a parking lot.
The mother and two of her children, ages 8 and 7, were hit by gunfire. A 4-year-old and an infant in a car seat were not injured although a bullet hole was found in the infant’s seat, Rowe said.
Police say they found nine spent shell casings in close proximity to the victim’s vehicle.
According to police, they recovered both weapons from the vehicle in which Dawson was a passenger.
Rowe asked Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott to set Dawson’s bond at $10 million.
“Obviously he’s a danger to the community,” Elliott said agreeing to the bond amount.
“Excuse me, your honor. I’m not a danger,” Dawson replied.
Dawson was on parole when arrested, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for a 2011 arrest and was sentenced to eight years, according to court records. State sentencing guidelines required he serve 85 percent of the sentence. He was given credit for time served from Oct. 6, 2011, to June 4, 2013.
Dawson also has two pending cases in Kankakee County for misdemeanor battery and felony burglary and theft.
On Tuesday, Rowe took to Facebook with criticism of the DOC and the Prison Review Board.
Rowe said Dawson should not have been out having violated terms of his parole.
