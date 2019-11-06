A 37-year-old man with ties to Kankakee was shot and killed in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Oct. 26.
According to a story from Sioux Falls’ Argus-Leader, Benjamin Donahue III was shot twice in the head during an altercation with a man outside a nightclub in downtown Sioux Falls.
Donahue’s mother, Catherine Crafton, told the Daily Journal her son attended school in the Kankakee school district as a teen but did not graduate from the district.
His father, Benjamin Donahue II still lives in Kankakee.
Crafton said Sioux Falls police continue investigating the shooting and are searching for two people who they believe were involved.
According to the Argus-Herald, 36-year-old Max Bolden is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Krista Marie Kruckenberg, 27, from Sioux Falls, is wanted on two counts of being an accessory to a felon. She is accused of calling one of two witnesses and telling the woman not to tell anyone what she had witnessed.
Bolden and Donahue got into an argument outside of the nightclub, the newspaper reported. A witness said Bolden pulled a gun and shot Donahue, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
