Sean Woulfe

 Will County State's Attorney's Office

Daily Journal staff report

JOLIET — Sean Woulfe, of Orland Park, was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in the fatal 2017 crash that resulted in the death of Lindsey Schmidt, her unborn fetus and her three children — Kaleb, Owen and Weston.

The 30-year-old Woulfe entered a plea of guilty in July 2022 to four counts of reckless homicide and one count of reckless homicide of an unborn child. All five counts are Class 3 felonies, according to a news release from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

