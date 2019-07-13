Jeff Bonty
jbonty@daily-journal.com 815-937-3366
PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A Kankakee man told Kankakee County sheriff’s police he was shot in his knee while riding his bicycle one mile northwest of Hopkins Park on Wednesday.
Investigators were dispatched to Amita St. Mary’s Hospital for a shooting victim at 4:29 p.m.
According to a report, the 27-year-old victim was riding on East 3000S Road near South 13000E Road. He told investigators he heard multiple shots and did not know where they came from. He did not know he had been shot.
He continued riding before he stopped at the intersection of 3000S and 13000E. The victim told investigators a friend was driving in the area. After he discovered he was shot, the friend drove him to the hospital.
The victim did not give further information to investigators.
