KANKAKEE — A 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being shot Saturday in Kankakee.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Kankakee police officers responded to shots fired in the 700 block of East Court Street, Kankakee police said in a release Sunday.

While responding to the scene, Kan-Com dispatch informed officers of a black sedan possibly involved in the incident, the release said.

