KANKAKEE — A 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being shot Saturday in Kankakee.At approximately 5:30 p.m., Kankakee police officers responded to shots fired in the 700 block of East Court Street, Kankakee police said in a release Sunday.While responding to the scene, Kan-Com dispatch informed officers of a black sedan possibly involved in the incident, the release said.Officers observed the vehicle traveling west on East Court Street. The victim pulled into a parking lot near East Court Street and Dearborn Avenue.According to the report, the victim got out of the vehicle and identified himself to police. He appeared to be in distress and officers observed several bullet holes in his vehicle.They requested an ambulance to the scene.Officers also observed gunshot wounds to the back of the victim. He was transported to a Kankakee hospital by Kankakee Fire Department personnel for treatment of his injuries.Officers were able to determine the shooting occurred in the west alley of the 300 block of North Wildwood. They discovered multiple shell casings, the report said.Investigators were able to speak with the victim at the hospital.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kankakee City Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.