KANKAKEE — A man was taken to a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury following a shooting in the 300 block of North Entrance Avenue this afternoon.
The shooting occurred at approximately 3:49 p.m. Investigators said an unknown suspect fled on foot. No one in the area of the shooting would cooperate.
Investigators found several spent shell casing from a semiautomatic handgun near a house on North Entrance.
The victim, a black male in his late 20s, fled to West Locust Street where he was found by police. His car was nearby.
Police scanner traffic indicated the victim did not want to cooperate with investigators, who talked to him at the hospital.
